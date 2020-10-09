Brian Kilmeade Says Pelosi Wants to “Create Chaos” by Invoking 25th Amendment

Advertisements

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants to “create chaos” by invoking the 25th Amendment to assess President Donald Trump’s fitness for office.

Yesterday, Pelosi and Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced they would introduce legislation to establish a 25th Amendment commission with the express purpose of assessing Trump’s mental and physical capacity in the wake of his behavior after testing positive for COVID-19.

This did not sit well with Kilmeade who said chaos is what Pelosi “always accuses the president of doing.”

Advertisements

“You create chaos and people are going to say, ‘Well, I just need a change, I’m just going to vote for the other guy and the other party.’ But look who’s creating the chaos and look who’s refusing to answer questions about their agenda should they get the keys to the country,” Kilmeade said. “And it’s one party, and they’re always wearing masks because they’re responsible and they believe the science, it’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

You can watch Kilmeade’s comments in the video below.

is "they're always wearing masks because they're responsible and they believe the science" supposed to be an attack? pic.twitter.com/NAPmu0ZGWF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 9, 2020