Eric Trump Falsely Claims His Daddy Invented COVID Vaccine

Eric Trump falsely claimed that his father invented the coronavirus vaccine and that he is 100% over the coronavirus.

Trump said on ABC’s This Week:



But I’m telling you I spoke to him three times that next Saturday. The guy sounded 100%. It was amazing. It actually probably goes to speak to how good some of these vaccines that are being created are and what my father’s done on the vaccine front, no one could have done. No one could have done.

I mean, literally, Biden was calling my father xenophobic for shutting down America from travel to China — I mean, and the virus came from China. My father, literally, started day one creating this vaccine. He worked to push this vaccine. And now my father just took it. And you see how well he got over it —

Donald Trump did not invent the coronavirus vaccine. Donald Trump did not take a coronavirus vaccine. He took several therapeutic drugs. Donald Trump is not saving America from the pandemic with his “science brain.”

Eric Trump’s comments sounded like those of a cult member who believes that their leader really is divine, and a god.

The Trumps continue to claim that everything is fine while refusing to disclose when Trump’s last negative coronavirus test occurred.

The game plan for the Republican Party is to spread the virus all through the land by refusing to get tested and pretending like everything is fine.

Trump hasn’t been vaccinated and for all anyone knows, he is still contagious.

