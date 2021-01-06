Posted on by Jason Easley

Armed Trump Supporters Are Trying To Overthrow The Government

Teargas has been deployed and gunshots are being fired in the House chamber as Trump supporters appear to be trying to overthrow the government.

Trump terrorists are shooting into the House chamber:

Video from the House chamber, where the Electoral College count is supposed to be happening:

The actions of the Trump supporters are being labeled a coup:

Sen. Mitt Romney called it an insurrection, and blamed Trump:

The Trump supporters are trying to carry out a coup against the United States government. They need to be arrested and prosecuted along with their leader, Donald J. Trump, and his co-conspirators Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

