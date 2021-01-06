Armed Trump Supporters Are Trying To Overthrow The Government

Advertisements

Teargas has been deployed and gunshots are being fired in the House chamber as Trump supporters appear to be trying to overthrow the government.

Trump terrorists are shooting into the House chamber:

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Video from the House chamber, where the Electoral College count is supposed to be happening:

The actions of the Trump supporters are being labeled a coup:

This is what a coup looks like. I’ve covered a few… — Scott Wilson (@PostScottWilson) January 6, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney called it an insurrection, and blamed Trump:

.@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” he said w fury in his voice. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

The Trump supporters are trying to carry out a coup against the United States government. They need to be arrested and prosecuted along with their leader, Donald J. Trump, and his co-conspirators Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

