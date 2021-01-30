Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints At More Violence After Call From Trump

According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Trump called to express his support for her domestic terrorism.

Greene tweeted:

I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump! I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people. For me, it’s America First!!! Any elected politician that isn’t putting America First doesn’t deserve their position or the people’s trust. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

America Last policies are policies for sell outs and losers! In these divisive times, real leaders must be determined and strong to be able to withstand the rabid mob that preys on weakness in order to get their way, which is to destroy our country. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

Taylor Greene’s rant went on and on, as she was clearly inspired by the former white supremacist in chief.

Greene later claimed that she was the real victim of the insurrectionists that is suspected of working with, and she wasn’t subtle in suggesting that the real violence is committed by African-American protesters.

Few people are asking for an apology from Taylor Greene. Members of the House say that she is a security risk and want her expelled. The situation is so bad with Greene that Rep. Cori Bush moved her office away from Greene because she was concerned about the safety of her staff.

Trump is egging Greene on, and since Republicans aren’t going to anything about her, law enforcement may have to take steps to get her out of office.

