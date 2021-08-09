The White House announced that President Biden is making $5 billion available through FEMA to help communities prepare for climate and weather disasters.

Biden Is Preparing The Country For Climate Change Influenced Weather Extremes

According to the White House Fact Sheet as provided to PoliticusUSA:

$1 billion in funding for its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program for Fiscal Year 2021. This new program, launched in 2020, provides grants to states, local communities, tribes, and territories to proactively reduce their vulnerability to natural hazard events before they occur, and make themselves and the nation more resilient. This year, the Biden Administration is doubling the program’s funding and implementing a number of changes to enhance funding opportunities for tribes and disadvantaged communities, including by changing program selection criteria and providing a larger allocation for tribes.

$3.46 billion in funding for its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The 59 states, tribes, and territories that received a major disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible to receive 4% of the disaster costs related to their declaration to invest in mitigation projects that will help better prepare and protect communities from natural disasters and the impacts of climate change. The influx of funding will help communities prioritize mitigation needs for a more resilient future, including underserved communities that are often most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

$160 million in funding for its Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) grant program for Fiscal Year 2021 to reduce or eliminate the risks of repetitive flood damage to homes and buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

Biden Has A Plan To Prepare The Country For Weather And Climate Extremes

President Biden isn’t changing hurricane paths with Sharpies or throwing paper towels at Puerto Ricans.

The President is living up to his slogan to build America back better by preparing vulnerable parts of the country for potential extreme events.

Biden is a pro-active president, whose mission it appears is to leave the country in a better position for the future.

President Biden is talking the talk and walking the walk as he looks to build a better tomorrow for the American people.