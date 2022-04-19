Hunter Biden’s Laptop Was Tampered With And Had Files Added To It

What Mac Isaac said next, though, is what was most noteworthy. When he did his “deep dive,” he said, he “saw a lot of photos” — but “did not see a lot of photos that are being reported to [have been] seen.”

“I do know that there have been multiple attempts over the past year-and-a-half to insert questionable material into the laptop as in, not physically, but passing off this misinformation or disinformation as coming from the laptop,” he said. “And that is a major concern of mine because I have fought tooth and nail to protect the integrity of this drive and to jeopardize that is going to mean that everything that I sacrificed will be for nothing.”

Hunter Biden’s Laptop Was Tampered With

The fact that the laptop was tampered with and there are new warnings from the PC repair shop owner about the possibility that disinformation was inserted on it casts doubt on the authenticity of anything that Republicans are going to attempt to use to impeach President Biden and make him a one-term president.

The Washington Post story also reports that someone tried to add files to the laptop one week after the initial New York Post story was published. The laptop has been corrupted.

At the time that the laptop surfaced, Rudy Guiliani had been working for years to get Russian disinformation into the media about Biden.

Fast forward two years and House Republicans are trying to use the corrupted laptop as evidence to impeach President Biden.

If the laptop contains Russian disinformation, Republicans are working hand in hand with the Kremlin in an effort to launder it into US media.