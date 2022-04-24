Calls Are Growing And Getting Louder For Kevin McCarthy To Resign

A sitting US Senator called him a traitor, and a newspaper has called on Rep. McCarthy to resign from the House.

The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch wrote in an editorial about McCarthy’s yearning to be Speaker:

McCarthy has refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the attack. He has publicly ostracized Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two House Republicans who have put duty and democracy ahead of grubby partisanship to participate in the committee. He has even tried to scare phone companies into refusing to cooperate with the committee’s requests for phone records. To this day, McCarthy refuses to forcefully challenge Trump’s continuing, toxic election-fraud lies.

With the new report, it’s more clear than ever that McCarthy still offers his endless fealty to Trump not because of, but in spite of, what he knows is right. It’s difficult to imagine anyone less worthy to serve in the House, let alone lead it.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called McCarthy a lying traitor.

The audiotapes confirming that McCarthy has lied numerous times about his words and deeds surrounding 1/6 have been devastating. The leaked calls are not going away. The blowback is only growing against McCarthy.

The House Minority Leader may think that none of this matters as long as he has the House Republican caucus and Trump on his side, but Kevin McCarthy could become a House midterm issue.

Democrats should be campaigning against McCarthy as Speaker. Republicans have been this for decades in House races nationwide against Nancy Pelosi.

The playbook has already been written. McCarthy is largely an unknown nationally. Democrats can define him as a treasonous threat to America. A liar who will do and say anything for power.

The calls for McCarthy to go are getting louder, and now is the time for Democrats to amplify them.