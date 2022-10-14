Herschel Walker Was A Deranged Disaster As Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Senate Debate

Facebook

Herschel Walker ran out of things to say after 15 minutes, as things got strange and weird in a debate Sen. Raphael Warnock won.

Herschel Walker was asked for one specific idea to bring down inflation, so he blamed Joe Biden and Sen. Warnock. Walker struggled right off the bat to speak about the first question. His answer was energy independence. Walker was asked if he would cut military spending or social services spending, and Walker said that he would not cut energy spending.

Warnock was asked if takes responsibility for financial hardships that Georgians are facing, and Sen. Warnock pointed to the record profits that corporations are taking and touted passage of the largest tax cut for the working and middle-class families. Warnock then told Walker that he needs to explain why he wants higher prices. Herschel Walker said that diabetics need to eat right. Warnock summed up Walker’s answer that it is the diabetics’ fault that insulin is so expensive.

Walker claimed that he would cut off federal funding to any college that raised the cost of tuition:

Asked what he’d do to reduce the cost of college, Herschel Walker (R) proposes ending funding for any institution that raises tuition: “Any college that raises their cost, I’d get rid of any federal funding they’re gonna get.” pic.twitter.com/LJhzelWXfz — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

Herschel Walker’s ten minutes into the debate and bordering on incoherent.

One thing that was clear about Walker was that he opposed student loan forgiveness, gun control, wants a total ban on abortion, supports raising insulin prices on diabetics and opposes the minimum wage.

Sen. Warnock got tired of being lied about at one point and said, “We have seen tonight is that my opponent has a problem with the truth.”

Warnock called out Walker for pretending to be a cop and threatening a shootout with the police. Walker then claimed he is a cop, pulled out a prop, and got yelled at by the moderators for ignoring the debate rules and having a prop.

Walker’s whole point was that Warnock and Biden are the same person, which he said over and over again.

Herschel Walker laughably claimed that he has been very transparent when this is a man who lied about the number of children he had, knowing the woman whose abortion he paid for.

Walker claimed that there were no uninsured Georgians in the state when there are 1.5 million.

Herschel Walker Was A Word Salad Disaster

Herschel Walker ran out of memorized talking points roughly 15 minutes into the debate, and that’s when things got weird and crazy. At one point, Walker started yelling at Warnock, “do not bear false witness.” Herschel Walker, the pathological liar told a pastor that he was bearing false witness.

Walker also claimed that he did not need help for his mental illness anymore.

Sen. Warnock Was The Winner Of The Debate

Raphael Warnock was the winner of the debate, as Herschel Walker tried to go to the Trump school of debate. Only one candidate on the stage had any knowledge about what is happening in Georgia, while Walker stuck to Fox News talking points and cliches.

Warnock pointed out that Walker didn’t offer solutions, and he did not. However, the catnip and talking points that Walker offered will appeal to Republicans in Georgia.

Sen. Warnock leads by an average of 3.3 points, but Walker hasn’t had a lead in a single poll since Labor Day.