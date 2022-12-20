House Republicans Are Freaking Out And Warning That Supreme Court Justices’ Tax Returns Could Be Released

Facebook

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) warned that if House Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, it could lead to the release of the tax returns of Supreme Court justices.

Video of Brady:

Kevin Brady (R-TX) warns that releasing Trump’s tax returns could lead to the release of tax returns of Supreme Court Justices pic.twitter.com/ggwOPFKvFj — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2022

Brady said, “Going forward the majority chairmen of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens, and not just private citizens, political enemies, business and labor leaders or even the returns of Supreme Court justices themselves. No party in power should have that power. No individuals in Congress should have that power. It’s the power to embarrass, harass, or destroy Americans through the release of their tax returns.”

Republicans have been trying the same argument for years to make Trump’s tax returns matter to their voters. They continue to claim that if they came for Trump, they will come for you. This argument has yet to work because even if Republicans don’t want to admit it, they understand at some level that Trump is not an average person.

The fact that Brady discussed the potential targeting of Supreme Court justices should sound alarm bells. If the conservative majority on the Supreme Court is not corrupt, they should have no problem with having their tax returns released, but with stories growing around the corruption of the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Brady’s remarks were telling.

If Democrats were not convinced that they need to investigate Trump’s Supreme Court justices before, they should be now.