Former Mueller Prosecutor Predicts DOJ Will Charge Trump This Week

Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann predicted that the DOJ would criminally charge Trump this week in the classified documents case.

Weissmann said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

The open issue is where the charges will be brought and who, if anyone, may be charged alongside Donald Trump, maybe conspirators. Those charges may be ones that can only be brought in a different jurisdiction because there’s constitutional rules about where charges can be brought.

I should say in spite of my tweet, it is conceivable that Donald Trump would be charged in Florida and not D.C, and I don’t think that will be the case. But I do think the one thing I’m pretty confident of is that we are going to see charges with respect to the classified documents case and it seems by all accounts it’s going to be this week because I think that DOJ will feel that internal pressure to move this along.

There is an argument to be made for charging Trump in Florida or D.C. since he potentially committed crimes in both jurisdictions, and it would not be surprising in the least if Trump’s lawyers tried to get the case moved out of Washington, DC if that is where he ends up being charged.

As the nation saw in the Manhattan case, a lot of things can happen that can delay charges being filed, but ever since reports of the audio tape surfaced, it has felt like a when instead of an if when it comes to federal criminal charges for Donald J. Trump.

If Weissmann is correct, Trump may be charged with federal felonies by the end of the week.