Trump Spirals Into Gibberish When Reporter Busts Him For Still Not Having A Coronavirus Strategy

Advertisements

During another coronavirus press conference on Thursday, a seemingly sedated Donald Trump all but admitted – again – that he still doesn’t have a national pandemic strategy.

“A week ago, you said you’re in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very powerful involving the coronavirus,” a reporter said. “Where is that strategy?

Trump’s answer made it immediately clear that no such strategy is even in the works.

Advertisements

“I think you’re seeing it, and I think you will see it,” the president said before going off on a tangent about a vaccine, which isn’t likely to arrive until next year.

“I think you’re going to see something that’s going to be spectacular,” Trump added.

Video:

‘I think you’re going to see something that’s going to be spectacular’: Trump spews meaningless word salad after a reporter asks where his coronavirus strategy is. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/MjQ64h7uS4 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 30, 2020

Trump said:

I think you’re seeing it, and I think you will see it. And one of the things that we’ve done – it hasn’t been utilized fully yet – but we’re all set to March when it comes to the vaccine. We have great therapeutics that are testing very well. And we have great vaccines from incredible companies – Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer and Merck and all of these great companies, and they’re doing very well. is that they’re doing very well. And the delivery system is all set logistically. We have a general, that’s all he does is deliver things whether it’s soldiers or other items. And I think you’re going to see something that’s going to be spectacular.

Don’t expect a national strategy anytime soon

During a briefing last week, Trump said his coronavirus strategy was still in the works – even though the virus has been inside the United States since January.

“We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” he said at the time.

More than a week after those comments, with the death toll near 155,000, the president still doesn’t appear any closer to developing that strategy. Heck, he can’t even pretend he knows what he’s doing.

If Donald Trump hasn’t been able to come up with a coherent plan to combat the coronavirus after more than six months, it’s safe to say he probably never will.

The only way for America to truly recover from this public health and economic crisis is to remove Donald Trump from office in November.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter