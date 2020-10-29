GA Sen. David Perdue Just Cancelled Final Debate After He Got Destroyed by Jon Ossoff Last Night

Advertisements

There are many incumbent Republican senators who are considered good bets to lose their seats this year. That includes Maine’s Susan Collins, Arizona’s Martha McSally and Colorado’s Cory Gardner.

While Georgia is rapidly turning purple, Senator David Perdue still seemed likely to hold on to his seat. But man has Perdue had a terrible run of viral moments lately. And it looks like he’s going to be going underground until the election comes

Last week, the Georgia Republican intentionally mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name despite being a colleague of hers for a number of years. The racist moment, caught on video quickly went viral.

Sen. David Perdue, who has served alongside Kamala Harris for more than 3 years, took a racist jab at the VP candidate’s name at a Trump rally https://t.co/oUU9OVpazG pic.twitter.com/4qUesJ5NSW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 24, 2020

Advertisements

Last night, Perdue engaged in a debate with Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff. It would be an understatement to say that the Liberal won the debate. Ossoff slammed the Republican saying:

“Perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading. It’s not just that you’re a crook, senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent.” https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305

It’s no surprise that Perdue doesn’t want to come face to face against the fierce debater again. Ossoff tweeted on Thursday, “BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate. At last night’s debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator.”

BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate. At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020