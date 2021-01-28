Susan Collins is Concerned That Joe Biden is Rushing Stimulus Bill

For the last 4 years, Republicans had control of the Senate and the White House. They ruthlessly used that power pushing though a big tax cut and 3 Supreme Court justices.

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, though, Republicans are pleading for unity. Joe Biden’s first major goal is pushing through a COVID-19 stimulus package.

Republicans, though, don’t seem to have much interest in Biden’s proposal. So while the President talks about the importance of working together, Democrats may have to proceed without the GOP. And that’s upsetting to Susan Collins.

The Maine senator often sat on the fence during Trump’s 4 years. She often said she was concerned, but then went along with the ex-President’s plan.

Collins used similar language when asked about the possibility that Democrats push a bill though via budget reconciliation. She said Biden slowing down talk about budget reconciliation, “would be very helpful. And I think it’s what he believes. he president is sincere in his commitment to bipartisanship. That’s the way he always operated when he was a senator. And from my conversations with him since the election, it seems clear to me that he wants to continue to operate that way.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer isn’t overly worried about Republican criticism. He told reporters, “if our Republican colleagues decide to oppose this urgent and necessary legislation, we will move forward without them.”