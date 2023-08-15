Trump To Be Booked At The Fulton County Jail Just Like Any Other Perp

Facebook

The sheriff in Fulton County, GA said the plan is for Donald Trump and the other RICO defendants to be booked at the Fulton County Jail.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked at the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office helpfully reminded Trump that the jail is open 24/7, so he and the other defendants can stop by and be booked at any time before the August 25th deadline. Previously, the sheriff had told reporters that Trump would get no special treatment if he was indicted and would have his mugshot taken.

Trump apparently can forget about getting special ex-president treatment when he shows up in Fulton County to be booked. So far, in less than a day since he was indicted, Trump hasn’t exactly made any new friends by repeating his false claim that the 2020 election in Georgia was stolen from him due to fraud.

It looks Fulton County might deliver a big reality check to Trump.