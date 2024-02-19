Trump Disastrously Compares Himself To Navalny

Donald Trump’s only thought after the death of Alexei Navalny at the hands of Putin was about himself.

What Trump Said About Navalny

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country. It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024

There was no sympathy for the death of Navalny, or how he was unjustly imprisoned and killed for opposing a dictator while fighting for democracy. Trump doesn’t mention Putin or say a bad word about the man who caused Navalny’s death.

The death of Navalny is all about Donald Trump in Donald Trump’s mind.

Two of the things on Trump’s list that are destroying America are Trump losing the 2020 election and Trump facing an over $400 million judgment for fraud in the state of New York. Two of those three things have nothing to do with life in America. They are individual circumstances related to Trump.

The former president remains uninterested and incapable of thinking about anyone or anything outside of himself.

Trump may end up convicted of a felony, but if he is, it will be because he was found guilty in a fair trial by a jury of his peers.

Donald Trump is trying to end democracy and the justice system in the United States, while Navalnyg stood up for democracy and justice.

The two have nothing in common.

Trump’s statement demonstrated to voters that nothing has changed with the former president, and he is still the wrong choice to ever be back in the White House.

