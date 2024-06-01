Biden Rips Apart Trump’s Speech With A Reality Check For Each Felony Conviction

The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s rambling lie-filled speech by offering one reality check for each of the ex-president’s felony convictions.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

How Did Biden Respond To Trump’s Post-Conviction Press Conference?

Here is the Biden campaign response to Trump’s speech as provided to PoliticusUSA:

“If they can do this to me they can do this to anyone.” (other people typically don’t allegedly pay hush money to a pornstar they had an affair with) “They want to stop you from having cars.” (uh, no) “I’m under a gag order, which nobody’s ever been under.” (other people have also been under gag orders while on trial) “Think of it, I’m the leading candidate. I’m leading Biden by a lot, and I’m leading the Republicans to the point where that’s over.” (the primary has been over for over two months) “This is done by Washington.” (the trial was in New York) “It was very unfair.” (it was not) “I wanted to testify… to this day I would have liked to have testified.” (He could have testified. He chose not to) “I’m out there and I don’t mind being out there.” (He very much does mind being out there.) “It was a rigged trial.” (It was not.) “As far as the trial itself, It was very unfair.” (It was not.) “Let me give you the good news.” (There was no good news.) “He wouldn’t allow us to have witnesses.” (Trump team’s had witnesses.) “The unselect committee of thugs.” (tbh fantastic fantasy football team name.) “By the way, and nothing ever happened. There was no anything.” (Do you understand this because we don’t.) “I don’t feel 77.” (He looks older) “So it’s not hush money, it’s a non disclosure agreement totally legal. Totally common. Everyone has it.” (So he admits it) “It should have been a non case and everybody said it was a non case.” (???) “You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel, but he’s really a devil. He looks so nice and soft.” (Woahhh) “Our elections are corrupt.” (No they aren’t.) “Languages… we haven’t even heard of.” (We have heard of these languages.) “Nobody knows where they get it [money].” (FEC reports) “I could go through the books of any business person in the city and I could find things that in theory I guess let’s indict him.” (No he couldn’t.) “Jonathan Turley, Andy McCarthy, Gregg Jarrett, you look at all of these people, Mark Levin, all very talented people.” (These are not talented people.) “I’m honored to be involved in it because somebody has to do it.” (you do not, under any circumstances, “gotta hand it to them”) “There was nothing wrong. These were standard. This was standard stuff, all standard stuff, everything involved with standard, there was no crime here.” (A jury of his peers unanimously disagrees) “Everybody says there’s no crime here.” (A jury of his peers unanimously disagrees) “I don’t want to have it backfire. I don’t know, I want to win this thing legitimately not because they were stupid and did things that they shouldn’t be doing.” (huh?) “We have people coming from corners of the globe. And many of them are not good people.” (On this corner of the globe, we do not understand this.) “Our kids can’t have a Little League game anymore.” (kids are having Little League games, we promise) “Crime is rampant in New York.” (Crime is down in NYC) “Like, it was a beautiful, sunny day and it was actually raining out.” (many days during Trump’s trial had nice weather.) “I’m supposed to go to jail for 187 years.” (actually not true at all) “Joe Biden , the worst president in the history of our country. He’s the worst president in the history of our country.” (This is, in fact, you.) “They have beautiful tents, they have propane stoves.” (Bass Pro Shop?)

Trump’s Speech Was Damage Control

There was an air of desperate damage control to Trump’s speech. For anyone who covered the trial, much of it was a repeat of lies that he had been telling outside of the courtroom for weeks during the trial. Legal experts quickly debunked the lies, but the political fallout was more severe.

CNN noted that Trump was not using his teleprompter and referred to the ex-president as ranting and disjointed.

When Trump is in this mental state that is when he starts panicking and making his biggest mistakes.

Trump is about to get even more reckless and dangerous, which could lead to a total implosion of the former president’s campaign.

