Kamala Harris Calls For Lev Parnas To Testify At Trump Impeachment Trial

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calls for the Senate to bring Lev Parnas in to testify at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Sen. Harris told MSNBC, “I think he should be brought before us so that we can determine his credibility. There are many ways to judge credibility. But there’s no question that the interviews that have occurred in the last 24 hours bring to light facts that should be pursued and should be reviewed by us in the United States Senate.”

Video:

Sen. Kamala Harris calls for the Senate to bring Lev Paranas in to testify at Trump's impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/n7SAqh89FA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 16, 2020

Sen. Harris is correct. Parnas was there. He deserves to be heard, and the Senate can judge his credibility for itself. Parnas has dropped several bombshells about the involvement of everyone from Vice President Mike Pence to Attorney General William Barr in the plot. He has also provided Congress with notes and physical evidence to support his allegations.

The Senate and the American people deserve to hear what he has to say. Anything less will be a disgraceful cover-up that will permanently damage the concepts of accountability and justice.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook