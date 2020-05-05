Trump Says Democrats Want Him To Fail And Kill Americans

The President has suggested that Congress wants the administration’s response to Covid-19 to fail. Donald Trump says this is why he won’t let Dr. Anthony Fauci testify.

Trump spoke to the press before heading to Arizona on Tuesday. This will be his first trip outside Washington, D.C. since the pandemic began. He was asked why he wouldn’t let Fauci give evidence to Congress.

“Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters,” the President said.

Watch the video:

REPORTER: Why won't you let Fauci testify before the House? TRUMP: "Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters … they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death." pic.twitter.com/G3G5OoV5IV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

“They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death,” he said.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “They want us to fail so they can win an election, which they’re not going to win.”

Trump also took time to attack the Lincoln Project – a group of his conservative critics who released a powerful ad entitled “Mourning in America.”

“I would have them change their name to the losers project,” Trump quipped.

He specifically called out lawyer George Conway, who’s involved in the project and married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

“Kellyanne must have done a big number on him,” Trump said, repeating a suggestion he’s made several times, including in a midnight tirade last night.

“The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. Our country has to open,” Trump said as be prepared to board Air Force One.

