Michael Cohen Records Anti-Trump Ads to Air During Republican Convention

Michael Cohen has recorded a series of ads criticizing Donald Trump that will air during this week’s Republican National Convention. They will paint the President as a liar.

Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, announced on Twitter that the ads would air during the Republican Party’s key 2020 election event, where the President is expected to speak every day.

“Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted — and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters,” Cohen says in the ad released on Sunday.

The people who know Donald Trump best are sounding the alarm: our country cannot survive four more years of a Trump presidency. In our latest ad, a former member of his inner circle & "fixer" — @MichaelCohen212 — has a dire warning for us all. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/suPUODOdwz — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 24, 2020

Cohen slammed Trump’s law and order agenda, which is expected to be a major focus of his RNC appearances.

“That’s laughable,” he said. “Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included.”

Cohen was convicted in December, 2018 of numerous offences, including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations. He has since turned on his former boss.

“So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we are all gullible, a bunch of fools,” Cohen said.

A Democratic group, American Bridge 21st Century, produced the ads and they will be released on TV and online this week.

