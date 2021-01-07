Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls For Immediate Vote To Impeach Trump Over Capitol Attack

Advertisements

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called on the House of Representatives to immediately bring impeachment articles to the floor for a vote.

“I support the immediate impeachment of the President and his removal from office,” Nadler said. “The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor.”

More from Nadler’s statement:

In the wake of this deadly attack on the Capitol, in the face of this insurrection, we must act. There must be consequences. Those consequences must be commensurate with the offense, and they must begin with the President of the United States. We on the House Judiciary Committee have a long record of seeking accountability for this President. We have worked to expose his lies and oppose his horrendous policies. We introduced articles of impeachment, held hearings on them, brought them to the floor, and helped pass them in the House of Representatives. As an impeachment manager, I beseeched the Senate to convict Donald Trump and remove him from office before he could do further harm to the country. No one feels worse than I do that those efforts did not result in President Trump’s removal from office. But I have not given up. I have called upon the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the President from office because he is unfit to serve. And now, I am once again urging that the President be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor.

Nadler’s statement is an indication that the impeachment process, if undertaken again, would bypass the Judiciary Committee and go directly to the floor for a vote.

Pence is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment

The potential move to bring articles of impeachment to the House floor comes after Business Insider reported that Vice President Mike Pence is opposed to removing Donald Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

According to the report, “Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t support removing President Donald Trump from office via the 25th Amendment despite the growing bipartisan chorus for a last-minute change at the very top of the American government.”

With the vice president shutting the door on the 25th Amendment route after Nancy Pelosi urged him to invoke it, Democrats appear ready to move quickly on impeachment.

