Adam Schiff Comments Suggest Monday Will Be A Very Bad Day For Trump

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained why he thinks as a former prosecutor there is sufficient evidence to criminally charge Trump.

Video:

Transcript via CNN State Of The Union:

TAPPER: So, you’re a former federal prosecutor before you became a member of Congress. Do you think the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed any of the crimes I just mentioned and that the cases are prosecutable, that you could get a conviction?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Yes, I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election.

And viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president. I don’t…

TAPPER: To get a conviction, though?

SCHIFF: Well, I don’t know what the Justice Department has. I do know what’s in the public record. The evidence seems pretty plain to me.

But I would want to see the full body of evidence, if I were in the prosecutor’s shoes, to make a decision. But this is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist. This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol.

If that’s not criminal, then — then I don’t know what it is.

TAPPER: So, you’re going to vote yes on insurrection — on referring insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the federal government, all three?

SCHIFF: I can’t comment on what referrals we’re going to make. We will have a vote on referrals, as well as approving our overall report.

But I can tell you that our process has been to look meticulously at the evidence and compare it to various statutes. Is there sufficient evidence as to each element of a particular crime? We are not referring, or at least won’t be voting to refer, everyone we think there may be evidence, because we want to focus on those for which we believe there’s the strongest evidence.

TAPPER: So, I know you can’t speak for the whole committee, but I’m talking about how you personally are going to vote. You’re still not going to…

SCHIFF: Well, let me just say I’m happy to share my personal views, which is…

TAPPER: But do you think he committed insurrection, obstruction of official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the federal government?

SCHIFF: You know, I don’t want to telegraph too much what we’re considering.

TAPPER: OK.

SCHIFF: But I will say that I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws. And I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is, you have to be prosecuted.

There is ample evidence that Trump’s direct actions to overturn the election were criminal. The failed former president is clearly freaking out about the Department of Justice’s investigation into his actions to overturn the election.

Representative Schiff is right. There is more than enough evidence for a prosecutor to charge. The big discussion for the DOJ will be which are Trump’s alleged crimes are most likely to result in a successful prosecution.