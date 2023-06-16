Trump Demands That Indictment Be Dropped And DOJ Apologize To Him

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump is demanding that the 37 count federal felony count against him be dropped and that the DOJ apologize to him.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Indictment must be immediately withdrawn by the Injustice Department, with apology!”

Trump’s friends at Judicial Watch continue to give him terrible legal advice, by claiming that the president gets to decide which records he can keep at the end of his presidency, which is not what the Presidential Records Act states.

CNN fact-checked Trump’s claims about the Presidential Records Act and wrote:

The key sentence from the Presidential Records Act is unequivocal: “Upon the conclusion of a President’s term of office, or if a President serves consecutive terms upon the conclusion of the last term, the Archivist of the United States shall assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to, the Presidential records of that President.”

Jason R. Baron, former director of litigation at NARA, said in a Sunday email: “Under the Presidential Records Act, not a single document pertaining to the official business of the White House – classified or unclassified – should have been carted off to Mar-A-Lago. President Trump might consider such records to be ‘his,’ but they are not.”

Not a single document belongs to Trump and the former president does not get to decide what to keep.

Everything that Trump has been arguing is not true.

Donald Trump has gone full Karen and is demanding to speak to the manager of the Department of Justice to get an apology.

Trump isn’t going to get the indictment dropped or an apology, but he could end up with a federal felony conviction for his trouble.