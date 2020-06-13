Biden Tells Trump To Stop Obsessing Over Barack Obama And Start Acting Like A President

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden shredded Donald Trump for his cruel decision to end Obama-era LGBTQ protections during Pride month and on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

In a tweet, Biden pointed to the move as the latest evidence that Trump’s “cruelty knows no bounds” and the American people “have to defeat him in November.”

On the fourth anniversary of Pulse.

In the middle of Pride month.

During a global pandemic. Donald Trump’s cruelty truly knows no bounds. We have to defeat him this November. https://t.co/YAy4ZGxxyD — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2020

In an extended statement, Biden said of Trump’s assault on the LGBTQ community, “This action is unconscionable — and to do so during Pride Month, on the fourth anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack at the Pulse Nightclub that claimed 49 lives, many of them members of the LGBTQ+ community, is despicable.”

The former VP added that Trump is “more consumed with destroying the legacy of the Obama-Biden Administration than protecting the health care of millions of Americans.”

Trump’s obsession with Obama is destroying the country

Donald Trump isn’t smart enough to grasp the details of complex issues, domestic or international, but the single motivating force behind just about all of his policy moves is hatred of Barack Obama.

Whether it’s trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, roll back environmental and LGBTQ protections, or scrap a major deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Trump has spent the last three years taking an axe to anything with his predecessor’s name on it.

Like most of what this president does, his effort to tarnish Obama’s legacy will fail. In fact, Trump’s constant debasing of the presidency has only made the American people look back more fondly on Barack Obama – an honorable president and decent man.

Trump’s obsession isn’t destroying the legacy of the 44th president. It’s destroying the country.

