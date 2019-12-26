Trump Brags About Boosting Border Wall Funds By $1.4B While Cutting Food Stamps For 700,000

It’s the holiday season in America, and the president of the United States is bragging that he was able to boost border wall funding by $1.4 billion while cutting food stamps for 700,000 hungry Americans.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump for his cruel priorities, saying, “Donald Trump is cutting food assistance for 700,000 people, but somehow found $1.4 billion for his sham of a border wall.”

He added, “This administration is morally bankrupt.”

The $1.4 billion in extra border wall funding came in a government spending bill that Trump signed into law last week.

At the same time, as PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out earlier this month, “The Trump administration has finalized a rule change to the SNAP program that will take away food from 755,000 Americans just in time for Christmas.”

The rule change, of course, does nothing to get people back to work. It simply takes the cruel step of preventing hundreds of thousands of Americans from accessing SNAP benefits.

Trump’s habit of holiday cruelty

The move to slash food stamp benefits while boosting funds for a vanity wall might be surprising if not for the fact that we’ve seen this type of cruel behavior from Trump before.

During the 2018-2019 holiday season, Donald Trump kicked off a record-long government shutdown because Congress wouldn’t give him funds for his border wall. It cost the economy billions of dollars and hurt hundreds of thousands of government workers.

Now, to demonstrate that he’s the same cruel man from last year’s holiday season, Trump is boosting funds for his unpopular wall while denying more than 700,000 Americans food stamps.

Donald Trump may be increasingly erratic and unstable, but one thing America can count on is that cruelty is at the core of everything he says and does.

