Ari Melber Busts GOP For Committing The Same Abuse Of Power That Got Trump Impeached

Ari Melber tore into Republicans on Thursday for reviving their operation to derail Joe Biden’s presidential campaign via a bogus Senate probe.

The MSNBC host said Republicans are committing the very same abuse of power that Donald Trump was impeached over, and he urged Americans not to normalize it.

“A Republican chairman is now trying to do, with U.S. government power, the same type of probe that was literally thwarted in Ukraine and that Republicans recently said Trump was wrong to pursue,” Melber said. “I repeat: This is not normal. It is against the rule of law.”

Video:

Ari Melber calls out Republicans for abusing their power by reviving bogus investigation into Joe Biden. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/fiYPN33jTh — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 6, 2020

Melber said:

During President Trump’s impeachment, the question was whether any Republicans would deny his very publicly obvious plot against Biden and would they do anything to hold him accountable for it. Remember, Republican senators, many of them ultimately said there was a plot, that it was wrong, but it just wasn’t bad enough to impeach over. That was a few months ago. Notice this downward slide here as a Republican chairman is now trying to do, with U.S. government power, the same type of probe that was literally thwarted in Ukraine and that Republicans recently said Trump was wrong to pursue. I repeat: This is not normal. It is against the rule of law. And as with so many tests in our current era, the people behind it may be hoping it all just gets normalized, that it becomes sort of routine or that you get exhausted and stop caring. But this is out in public. There’s already some opposition. The next move is up to the public. We will keep shining a light on the facts of this story.

This would be a massive scandal in a normal political climate

In a normal political climate, the fact that one major party is using the federal government to derail an opposing presidential candidate would be a massive scandal. It’s a clear abuse of power that shouldn’t be normalized.

But in the hurricane of Trump corruption that has consumed Washington since this president took office, this kind of behavior gets lost in the noise. It’s another day in Trump’s America.

Luckily, there is an election coming up. The American people will have the opportunity to do something Donald Trump has refused to do: drain the swamp.

