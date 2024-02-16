Fox News Goes Silent After “Biden Bribe” Witness Arrested By FBI

Fox News primetime spent months covering the “Biden bribe,” but after the FBI arrest of the man who made up the story, the network’s hosts said nothing.

How Did Fox News Respond To Biden Bribery Allegations Being Debunked?

Brian Stelter posted that Fox News primetime didn’t mention the FBI arrest of the Biden bribe witness at all in their primetime lineup:

Fox’s talk shows have been obsessed with the allegation of a “Biden bribe.” Now the so-called “informant” has been arrested and charged with lying. The # of times this bombshell was mentioned by Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity tonight: Zero.

Fox News started running the Biden bribe story as a fact in June 2023.

Where Did The Biden Bribery Allegations Come From?

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley started pushing the Biden bribery story in May 2023 based on an FBI document. At the time Comer said, “The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.”

The document was the lies told to the FBI about Joe and Hunter Biden being involved in a bribery scheme by Alexander Smirnov,

Smirnov has now been arrested for those lies, and suddenly, Fox News is acting like their months of lies to their audience never happened

Fox News was all in on the Biden bribe story. Here are some examples:

Sean Hannity:

Jesse Watters has still been hyping the fake Biden bribery scandal:

Fox News Has Not Corrected The Misinformation For Their Viewers

The false Biden bribery claims were across all Fox News programs consistently. Fox News has not corrected the misinformation that they spread to their viewers for months.

People who don’t watch Fox News may not understand how the network’s viewers become so poorly informed. Fox News rarely corrects false or inaccurate partisan information. Calls have grown for House Republicans to end the Biden impeachment investigation.

Instead of reporting facts to their viewers, Fox News keeps them in the dark and does not try to educate them on the facts.

There was no Biden bribe, but viewers of Fox News probably won’t know about the truth.

