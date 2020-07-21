Nancy Pelosi Coins Devastating New Nickname For COVID-19: The Trump Virus

While Donald Trump continues to put his racist spin on COVID-19 – calling it the China virus in Tuesday’s briefing – Nancy Pelosi coined a more appropriate term for the illness: the Trump virus.

During an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Pelosi said a large part of the pain and suffering of the past six months is directly linked to Trump’s disastrous mismanagement of this pandemic.

“It is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction, and in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus,” she said.

Video:

Nancy Pelosi repeatedly refers to the coronavirus as “the Trump virus” pic.twitter.com/uUNJmXa6xX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020

Pelosi said:

It is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction, and in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus. … If he had said months ago, ‘Let’s wear a mask, let’s socially distance” instead of having rallies and political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead. He’s the president of the United States. Instead of being a bad example, making it like a manhood thing not to wear a mask. So in any event, it was weird because a briefing on the coronavirus should be about science, and that is something the president has ignored. It should be about governance, and now he’s finally embracing saying, ‘Okay, it’s okay to wear a mask.’ So I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus.

Democrats shouldn’t be afraid to say it: Trump has blood on his hands

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sending a signal – loud and clear – that Democrats shouldn’t be afraid to call out Donald Trump for bungling the federal response to the coronavirus.

Trump’s incompetence has put America far behind the rest of the world in dealing with this crisis, and his refusal to take the virus seriously has undoubtedly cost tens of thousands of American lives.

As the Lincoln Project aptly said on Tuesday, “The first wave was from Europe, the second wave was from Trump.”

